Dunes And Bedrock On Mars

Sometimes, we acquire an image for the simple reason of getting either more coverage of an area, and/or to complete a mosaic of a particular spot.

Such is the case for this observation near the center of a massive, eroded and unnamed impact crater in Arabia Terra. It's located to the west of the much larger Cassini and Pasteur craters.

ID: ESP_065196_1960

date: 23 June 2020

altitude: 279 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065196_1960

NASA/JPL/UArizona

