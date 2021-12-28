©NASA/HiRISE
Dunes And Bedrock On Mars
Sometimes, we acquire an image for the simple reason of getting either more coverage of an area, and/or to complete a mosaic of a particular spot.
Such is the case for this observation near the center of a massive, eroded and unnamed impact crater in Arabia Terra. It's located to the west of the much larger Cassini and Pasteur craters.
ID: ESP_065196_1960
date: 23 June 2020
altitude: 279 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065196_1960
NASA/JPL/UArizona
#Mars #science #NASA
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter