InSight Watches A Martian Sunset
NASA's InSight Mars lander acquired this image using its robotic arm-mounted, Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC).
This image was acquired on April 10, 2022, Sol 1198 where the local mean solar time for the image exposures was 05:30:46.946 AM. Each IDC image has a field of view of 45 x 45 degrees.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech larger image
