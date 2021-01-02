NASA's Top 20 Earth Images From Space for 2020.

The men and women who live and work on the International Space Station take thousands of photographs of their home planet every year, and we asked the folks at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA's Johnson Space Center for a few of their favorites from 2020.

Here are the top 20 from '20, and you can check out the images for yourself at the Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth(https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/):

