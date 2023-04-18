- Press Release
SpaceX Starship Launch Delayed Until Thursday
The first launch of SpaceX Starship was halted on Monday 17 April 2023 after a pressurization issue arose in the first stage.
SpaceX decided to continue with the preparation – as a “wet dress” down to the T-0:10 mark so as to allow its team to exercise its procedures. The next launch attempt will be Thursday 19 April 2023 according to SpaceX.
See “SpaceX Scrubs Starship Launch – Next Attempt Thursday” at Parabolic Arc for more detail.