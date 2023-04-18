SpaceX Starship Launch Delayed Until Thursday

SpaceX Starship during First Launch Attempt on 17 April 2023

The first launch of SpaceX Starship was halted on Monday 17 April 2023 after a pressurization issue arose in the first stage.

SpaceX decided to continue with the preparation – as a “wet dress” down to the T-0:10 mark so as to allow its team to exercise its procedures. The next launch attempt will be Thursday 19 April 2023 according to SpaceX.

See “SpaceX Scrubs Starship Launch – Next Attempt Thursday” at Parabolic Arc for more detail.