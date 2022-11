Falcon Heavy Launch SpaceX

This morning SpaceX conducted a perfect launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center amidst some rather heavy fog.

Both side boosters landed back in Florida without incident – the 150th and 151st SpaceX booster landings to date. The core stage then went ahead to place a Space Force payload directly into Geosynchronous orbit. The core stage was expendable on this launch and will not be recoverable.