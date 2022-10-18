NASA Announces NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Phase II

NIAC NASA

Appendix 80HQTR23NOA01-23NIAC_A2 seeks NIAC Phase II awards that will continue the exploration and development of revolutionary advanced concepts started through a NIAC Phase I award.

While the Phase I study establishes basic feasibility and clear potential benefit, the Phase II study extends, refines, and builds upon this foundation.

Phase II studies address key remaining unknowns, assumptions, risks, and paths forward. This should explicitly include cost, performance vs. alternatives, development steps and associated schedule, and key enabling technologies. These results aim to provide a sound basis for NASA to consider the concept for further development and a future mission, substantiated with a description of applicable scientific and technical disciplines necessary for development.

Eligibility: This Appendix is open to all categories of U.S organizations, providing they have successfully completed, or actively completing, a NIAC Phase I study that has not already been followed by selection to Phase II. All NIAC Phase I Fellows or their designees are eligible to submit Phase II proposals based on their Phase I study, provided that they have submitted a Phase I final report, and they have not been awarded a NIAC Phase II study on that concept. NIAC Fellows or their designees of the predecessor NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts are no longer eligible to submit Phase II proposals based on those prior Phase I studies.

Key Dates:

Notice of Intent Due: October 21, 2022, 5 pm ET

Proposal Due: December 15, 2022, 5 pm ET

Selection Date: February 9, 2023 (Target)

Award Date: March 31, 2023 (Target)

Award Details:

Approximate Award Duration: Up to two years

Expected Typical Award Amount: Not to exceed $600K

Expected Number of Awards: 6 to 8 awards

To view the solicitation and instructions on how to submit a response, visit:

https://nspires.nasaprs.com/external/solicitations/summary.do?solId={0DD3E590-F13D-B4D4-0D48-56D01BE377B9}&path=&method=init