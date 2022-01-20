Mid-Level Flare Erupts From Sun

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 20, 2022 11:27 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Solar flare

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare - as seen in the bright flash on the right side of this image of the Sun - on January 20.

The image from SDO's Atmospheric Imaging Assembly 131 Ångström channel (colorized in teal) shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares. Credits: NASA/SDO

The Sun emitted a mid-level solar flare on Jan. 20, 2022, peaking at 1:01 a.m. EST. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

This flare is classified as a M5.5 class flare.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: space weather

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter