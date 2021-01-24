Airglow And An Aurora Above Earth's Horizon

©NASA
Airglow And An Aurora
The International Space Station was orbiting 264 miles above the North Atlantic when this photograph was taken of an aurora streaming above the Earth's horizon.
The Earth's airglow, an optical phenomenon caused by cosmic rays striking the upper atmosphere, blankets the horizon.
iss064e024075 (Jan. 18, 2021) - Credit: Roscosmos Larger image
