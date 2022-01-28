Microage Experiment On Board The International Space Station

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted January 28, 2022 12:48 AM
  • Comments

©ESA

Microage Experiment

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer sets up the Microage experiment from the UK Space Agency and University of Liverpool.

He posted this to his social channels on Monday 3 January with the caption

"Why do our bones and muscles get weaker as we grow old? As muscle and bone loss also happens faster in the weightless environment of space, the British Microage experiment - delivered by SpaceX cargo Dragon just before Christmas - studies muscle degradation aboard the International Space Station. It uses synthetic muscle cells that are electrically stimulated and, while one part of the samples is exposed to microgravity, others are exposed to artificial gravity via centrifugation. Back on Earth, the samples will be studied to help understand how this happens and identify possible modes of prevention"

ID: iss066e095553
Credit: ESA/NASA-K.Barron
Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Microage Experiment

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter