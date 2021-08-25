Astronaut Megan McArthur Works On The Cardinal Muscle Investigation

NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Megan McArthur works on the Cardinal Muscle investigation in the Life Sciences Glovebox aboard the International Space Station.

This study tests whether such engineered tissues cultured in space could provide a model for studying muscle loss and assessing possible therapeutics prior to clinical trials.

iss065e242462 (Aug. 14, 2021) - larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.