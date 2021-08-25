Astronaut Megan McArthur Works On The Cardinal Muscle Investigation

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted August 25, 2021 11:28 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Cardinal Muscle Investigation

NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Megan McArthur works on the Cardinal Muscle investigation in the Life Sciences Glovebox aboard the International Space Station.

This study tests whether such engineered tissues cultured in space could provide a model for studying muscle loss and assessing possible therapeutics prior to clinical trials.

iss065e242462 (Aug. 14, 2021) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Cardinal Muscle Investigation

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Baen Books - Saving Proxima by Travis S. Taylor and Les Johnson

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter