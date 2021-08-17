Astronaut Mark Vande Hei Works On The Cardinal Muscle Investigation

NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei performs microscopy operations to capture images of the Cardinal Muscle investigation BioCells wells aboard the International Space Station.

This study tests whether such engineered tissues cultured in space could provide a model for studying muscle loss and assessing possible therapeutics prior to clinical trials.

iss065e242412 (Aug. 15, 2021) - larger image

Space Biology, Astrobiology,

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.