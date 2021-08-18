First Piece of Artemis II Rocket Hardware Arrives in Florida

The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage for the second flight of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket arrived in Florida on July 28 for the final phase of production.

The stage and its single RL10 engine provide the in-space propulsion needed to send NASA's Orion spacecraft and its crew on a precise trajectory to the Moon for Artemis II, the first crewed mission of NASA's Artemis lunar missions. It is the first piece of the rocket for the Artemis II flight to arrive in Florida.

Boeing and United Launch Alliance, the contractor team for the stage, shipped the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage from ULA's facilities in Decatur, Alabama, to its Delta IV Operation Center at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The stage will undergo final processing and checkout before it is transported to NASA's Kennedy Space Center for launch preparations.

With Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface and establish long-term exploration at the Moon in preparation for human missions to Mars. SLS and NASA's Orion spacecraft, along with the commercial human landing system and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon, are NASA's backbone for deep space exploration. SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.



