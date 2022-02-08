Kayla Barron Works With Plants in the ISS Veggie PONDS Facility

  Press Release - Source: NASA
  February 8, 2022
  • Comments

©NASA

Plants in the ISS Veggie PONDS Facility

Check out our latest adventure in space gardening! This weekend I watered the salad greens growing as part of Veggie PONDS.

Veggie PONDS Is an investigation that is testing a new way to deliver the nutrients and water plants need to grow.

We're growing mizuna greens and lettuce, and hope to be able to harvest and eat some before sending the rest back to scientists on the ground for further analysis.

TAGS: space biology

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




