Growing Hatch Chili Pepper Plants In Space

©NASA

NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough inserts a device called a science carrier into the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH), which contains 48 Hatch chile pepper seeds for the Plant Habitat-04 experiment.

The station crew and ground researchers will monitor the peppers' growth for about four months before harvesting them. This will be one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbital lab.

iss065e163668 (July 12, 2021) - larger image

