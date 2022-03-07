Cotton Cell Samples Growing In Space

Cotton Cell Samples Growing In Space

Cotton cell samples, held by NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron, are pictured growing on a petri dish inside the Advanced Plant Habitat.

The samples were grown and harvested for the Plant Habitat-05 space agriculture study that explores genetic expression in cotton cultures to learn more about the process of plant regeneration possibly improving crop production on Earth.

iss066e153092 (Fab. 29, 2022) - larger image

