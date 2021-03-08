Stacking SLS Solid Boosters

Workers with Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs teams assist as the right-hand forward segment for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS).

The segment is lowered onto the center forward segment on the mobile launcher in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 23, 2021. Stacking of the twin five-segment boosters on the mobile launcher is nearing completion. When the core stage arrives, it will join the boosters on the mobile launcher, followed by the interim cryogenic propulsion stage and Orion spacecraft.

Manufactured by Northrop Grumman in Utah, the twin boosters provide more than 75 percent of the total SLS thrust at launch. The SLS is managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will test the Orion spacecraft and SLS as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Glenn Benson KSC-20210223-PH-GEB01_0036 Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.