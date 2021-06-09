Space Launch System Core Stage Processing Continues

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 9, 2021 12:22 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

SLS Core Stage

The Space Launch System (SLS) core stage is seen in the transfer aisle of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 4, 2021.

Teams with the agency's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs are preparing to lift the 188,000-pound core stage and place it on the mobile launcher in between the two solid rocket boosters in High Bay 3 of the VAB. The core stage alone will provide more than 2 million pounds of thrust at launch, and coupled with the boosters, will provide more than 8.8 million pounds of thrust to launch the Artemis I mission. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and the Orion spacecraft as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20210604-PH-KLS01_0088 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SLS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Baen Books - Frontier by Patrick Chiles
Baen Books by Travis S. Taylor, Timothy Zahn, Michael Z. Williamson, Kacey Ezell & Josh Hayes


 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter