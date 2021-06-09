Space Launch System Core Stage Processing Continues

The Space Launch System (SLS) core stage is seen in the transfer aisle of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 4, 2021.

Teams with the agency's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs are preparing to lift the 188,000-pound core stage and place it on the mobile launcher in between the two solid rocket boosters in High Bay 3 of the VAB. The core stage alone will provide more than 2 million pounds of thrust at launch, and coupled with the boosters, will provide more than 8.8 million pounds of thrust to launch the Artemis I mission. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and the Orion spacecraft as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20210604-PH-KLS01_0088 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.