SLS Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) Integration Continues

Teams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs integrate the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the launch vehicle stage adapter (LVSA) atop the massive SLS core stage.

This was conducted in the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 5, 2021. The ICPS is a liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen-based system that will fire its RL 10 engine to give the Orion spacecraft the big in-space push needed to fly tens of thousands of miles beyond the Moon. The next component to be stacked on top of ICPS will be the Orion stage adapter, which will connect the ICPS with the spacecraft.

Through Artemis, NASA will send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, as well as establish a sustainable presence on and around the Moon. As the first in an increasingly complex set of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett NASA image use policy. Larger image

