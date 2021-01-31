Processing The Solid Rocket Boosters For Artemis I

The twin boosters for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) for Artemis I are in view in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 26, 2021.

Work is in progress to lower the right-hand center center booster segment onto the center aft booster segment on the mobile launcher. Workers with Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs teams will stack the twin five-segment boosters on the mobile launcher in High Bay 3 over a number of weeks. When the core stage arrives, it will join the boosters on the mobile launcher, followed by the interim cryogenic propulsion stage and Orion spacecraft.

Manufactured by Northrop Grumman in Utah, the twin boosters provide more than 75 percent of the total SLS thrust at launch. The SLS is managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will test the Orion spacecraft and SLS as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon.

KSC-20210126-PH-KLS01_0005 Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.