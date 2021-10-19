New Liquid Hydrogen Tank At Launch Pad 39B

Seen here is a newly constructed liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage tank at Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 1, 2021.

With construction now complete, teams will focus on painting the tank next. The storage tank, capable of holding 1.25 million gallons of LH2, will be used to support future Artemis missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term presence in lunar orbit.

KSC-20211001-PH-GEB01_0004 Photo credit: NASA/Glenn Benson larger image



