NASA's Moon Rocket Keeps on Rolling to Launch Complex 39B

Carried atop the crawler-transporter 2, NASA’s Moon rocket is venturing out to the launch pad for a wet dress rehearsal ahead of the uncrewed Artemis I launch. Credit: NASA

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, with the Orion capsule atop, slowly rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 17, 2022 on its journey to Launch Complex 39B.

NASA's mega-Moon rocket continues its four-mile journey to the launch pad after leaving the Vehicle Assembly Building after a planned stop to adjust the Crew Access Arm. Traveling at a top speed of .82 mph, the crawler-transporter with the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher is more than halfway to Launch Complex 39B.

Once at the launch pad, the team will begin final preparations ahead of the wet dress rehearsal test.



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.