NASA Worm Logos Painted On SLS Solid Rocket Boosters

Inside the Rotation, Processing and Surge Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Exploration Ground Systems and Jacobs TOSC workers completed painting of NASA's iconic "worm" logo on the Artemis I Space Launch System twin solid rocket boosters on Sept. 23, 2020.

Originally created by the firm of Danne & Blackburn, the iconic "worm" logo's bold, sleek design was officially introduced in 1975 and was incorporated into many of the agency's next-generation programs. It was retired in 1992, but has made a comeback in 2020 as the agency ushers in a new, modern era of human spaceflight.

The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will test the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon. Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024.

Photo credit: NASA/Isaac Watson Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.