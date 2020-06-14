NASA Prepares To Send Artemis I Booster Segments to Kennedy for Stacking

As it soars off the launch pad for the Artemis I missions, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is powered by two solid rocket boosters.

Critical parts of the booster will soon head to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the Artemis I launch. Specialized transporters move each of the 10 solid rocket motor segments from the Northrop Grumman facility in their Promontory Point, Utah, to a departure point where they will leave for NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The cross-country journey is an important milestone toward the first launch of NASA's Artemis lunar program.

Exploration Ground Systems teams at Kennedy will begin processing the segments with the forward and aft parts of the booster previously assembled in the Booster Fabrication Facility on site at Kennedy. When the boosters arrive, they are moved into the Rotation, Processing and Surge Facility (RPSF) that in the past to processed shuttle booster segments. Initial stacking of the aft assembly will occur here, and then booster segments will be kept at the RPSF until stacking on the mobile launcher inside Kennedy's Vehicle Assembly Building.

NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. SLS, along with NASA's Orion spacecraft, the Human Landing System and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon, are NASA's backbone for deep space exploration. SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and cargo to the Moon on a single mission.



