NASA Conducts RS-25 Engine Test At Stennis Space Center

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 30, 2022 10:09 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

RS-25 Engine Test

NASA conducted its first RS-25 engine hot fire test of the new year Jan. 19 on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The test was the second hot fire in the latest series that began in mid-December. Each test in the series is providing valuable operational data to NASA's lead contractor, Aerojet Rocketdyne, on a variety of new engine components manufactured with state-of-the-art fabrication techniques as the company begins production of new RS-25 engines.

These engines will help power the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future deep-space missions. During launch, four RS-25 engines will power the SLS, generating a combined 2 million pounds of thrust during ascent. The RS-25 engines for the first four SLS flights are upgraded space shuttle main engines and have completed certification testing. NASA will use the data from this test to enhance production of new RS-25 engines and components for use on subsequent SLS missions. The testing is part of NASA's and Aerojet Rocketdyne's effort to use advanced manufacturing methods to significantly reduce the cost and time needed to build new engines.

Image Credit: NASA Larger image

TAGS: SLS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




