NASA Assembles Artemis II Orion Stage Adapter

Technicians at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, have moved panels for the Artemis II Orion stage adapter to a large robotic, welding machine.

Three panels were built by AMRO Fabricating Corp. in South El Monte, California and shipped to Marshall where engineers and technicians from NASA are joining them using a sophisticated friction-stir welding process to form the Orion stage adapter. This critical part of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will send the Artemis II crew into lunar orbit. AMRO also built panels for the Artemis II launch vehicle stage adapter also currently being built at Marshall and the SLS core stage and the Orion crew module built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. All panels where joined with the same friction-stir welding process. The Artemis I Orion stage adapter, also built at Marshall, has been delivered to Kennedy Space Center where it will be stacked with the rest of the SLS rocket components.

The adapter connects the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), the rocket's upper stage that sends Orion to the Moon, to the Orion spacecraft. The Orion stage adaptor has space for small payloads; on Artemis I it will transport 13 small satellites to deep space where they can study everything from asteroids to the Moon and radiation. SLS, the world's most powerful rocket, along with NASA's Orion spacecraft, will launch America into a new era of exploration to destinations beyond Earth's orbit.

NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. SLS, along with NASA's Orion spacecraft, the Human Landing System and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon, are NASA's backbone for deep space exploration. SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and supplies to the Moon on a single mission.

