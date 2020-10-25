Mobile Launch Tower Visits Pad 39B For Tests

During the morning on Oct. 20, 2020, the mobile launcher for the Artemis I mission, atop crawler-transporter 2, moves up the ramp leading to Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The nearly 400-foot-tall mobile launcher will remain at the pad for two weeks, while engineers with Exploration Ground Systems and Jacobs will perform several tasks, including a timing test to validate the launch team's countdown timeline, and a thorough, top-to-bottom wash down of the mobile launcher to remove any debris remaining from construction and installation of the umbilical arms.

Artemis I will test the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon. Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024. Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

KSC-20201020-PH_KLS01_0056



