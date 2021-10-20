Final Stacking Of The Artemis 1 SLS

Final stacking operations for NASA's mega-Moon rocket are underway inside the Vehicle Assembly Building

The Orion spacecraft is being lifted onto the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis I mission. Engineers and technicians with Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) and Jacobs attached the spacecraft to one of the five overhead cranes inside the building and began lifting it a little after midnight EDT.

Next, teams will slowly lower it onto the fully stacked SLS rocket and connect it to the Orion Stage Adapter. This will require the EGS team to align the spacecraft perfectly with the adapter before gently attaching the two together. This operation will take several hours to make sure Orion is securely in place.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.