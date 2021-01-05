Crawler-transporters: Upgrades And Demolition

The two crawler-transporters (CTs) and mobile launcher platforms (MLPs) that were used during the shuttle program are seen at the MSS park site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 4, 2021.

One CT and MLP is undergoing crawlerway conditioning - a several month-long project to ensure the path the rocket takes from the VAB to the launch pad is strong enough to support the weight for the upcoming Artemis I launch. The other MLP used during the shuttle program is in the process of being demolished.

KSC-20210104-PH-KLS01_0024 Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett Larger image



