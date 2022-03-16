Artemis I Space Launch System Ready For Rollout

In this view looking up in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, all of the work platforms that surround the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft are fully retracted on March 16, 2022.

The Artemis I stack atop the mobile launcher will roll out to Launch Complex 39B atop the crawler-transporter 2 for a wet dress rehearsal ahead of launch. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of the SLS and Orion spacecraft. In later missions, NASA will land the first woman the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Glenn Benson larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.