Artemis 1 SLS Main Engines

In view are Artemis I Space Launch System main engines in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 10, 2022.

The engines will be gimbled, or moved in unison in different directions, during processing and checkout. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy. In later missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Corey Houston KSC-20220110-PH-CSH01_0059 larger image



