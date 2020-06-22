Northern Summer on Titan

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 22, 2020 1:50 AM
  • Comments

©NASA/JPL/SSI

Northern Summer on Titan

The northern summer solstice arrived for Saturn over three years ago on May 24, 2017. Orbiting the gas giant, Saturn's moon Titan experiences the Saturnian seasons that are about 7 Earth-years long.

Larger than inner planet Mercury, Titan was captured in this Cassini spacecraft image about two weeks after its northern summer began. The near-infrared view finds bright methane clouds drifting through Titan's dense, hazy atmosphere as seen from a distance of about 507,000 kilometers. Below the clouds, dark hydrocarbon lakes sprawl near its fully illuminated north pole.

Image Credit: Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Titan

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release







Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter