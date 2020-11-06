Preparing The Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft

The NASA insignia, also called the "meatball," and the American Flag are applied to the Orion crew module back shell for the Artemis I mission on Oct. 28, 2020, inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Attached below Orion are the crew module adapter and the European Service Module (ESM) with spacecraft adapter jettison fairings installed. Recently, teams from across the globe installed the four solar array wings, which are housed inside the protective covering of the fairings. The fairing panels will encapsulate the ESM to protect it from harsh environments such as heat, wind, and acoustics as the spacecraft is propelled out of Earth's atmosphere atop the Space Launch System rocket during NASA's Artemis I mission.

KSC-20201028-PH-JBS01_0087 Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky Larger image



