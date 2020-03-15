Orion Recovery Practice

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 15, 2020 9:13 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Orion Recovery Practice

NASA's Landing and Recovery team, composed of members from the Department of Defense, NASA and contractor Jacobs, practiced securing a test version of Orion into the well deck of a ship.

During the test, the team practiced to ensure recovery procedure timelines are validated as NASA plans to send Artemis I around the Moon and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux Larger image

