Orion Fairing Separation Test Conducted

  • Press Release - Source: Lockheed Martin
  • Posted June 17, 2020 11:51 PM
  • Comments

©Lockheed Martin

Orion Fairing Separation Test

The three large fairings not only provide protection to these delicate elements from the atmosphere during ascent, but also support the service module against the large stresses seen during launch as the rocket reaches beyond supersonic speeds.

Once Orion is beyond the atmosphere, it jettisons the fairings using six explosive-​powder-​laced zippers called frangible joints on along the edges of each panel as well as six pyro bolts, all firing in rapid succession.

The test was performed on the Orion structural test article at the company's Waterton Canyon facility near Littleton, Colorado in early June. The successful test not only validated the jettison mechanisms but also will be used to validate the structural shock and stress models used in designing the spacecraft.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Orion Fairing Separation Test

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: Lockheed Martin Press Release






Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter