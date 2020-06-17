Orion Fairing Separation Test Conducted

©Lockheed Martin
Orion Fairing Separation Test
The three large fairings not only provide protection to these delicate elements from the atmosphere during ascent, but also support the service module against the large stresses seen during launch as the rocket reaches beyond supersonic speeds.
Once Orion is beyond the atmosphere, it jettisons the fairings using six explosive-powder-laced zippers called frangible joints on along the edges of each panel as well as six pyro bolts, all firing in rapid succession.
