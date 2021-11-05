Navy Divers Practice Orion Procedures

Navy divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Expeditionary Support Unit 1, attach tending lines to a mock Orion capsule during Day 2 of Underway Recovery Test 9 (URT-9) aboard the USS John P. Murtha.

During the weeklong test, NASA's Landing and Recovery team is performing their final mission certification ahead of Artemis I.

KSC-20211103-PH-FMX02_0001 Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux Larger image

