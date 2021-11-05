Navy Divers Practice Orion Procedures

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted November 5, 2021 12:10 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Orion training

Navy divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Expeditionary Support Unit 1, attach tending lines to a mock Orion capsule during Day 2 of Underway Recovery Test 9 (URT-9) aboard the USS John P. Murtha.

During the weeklong test, NASA's Landing and Recovery team is performing their final mission certification ahead of Artemis I.

KSC-20211103-PH-FMX02_0001 Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Orion

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




In Fury Born by David Weber - Baen Books
Kepler Communications - Aether
The Spacetime War by Les Johnson - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter