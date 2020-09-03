Moving The The Artemis I Orion Spacecraft

The Artemis I Orion spacecraft with its spacecraft adapter cone attached, is moved by crane along the high bay inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 20, 2020.

This is one of the final major hardware operations the spacecraft will undergo during closeout processing prior to being integrated with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in preparation for the first Artemis mission.

The spacecraft adapter cone connects the bottom portion of Orion's service module to the top part of the rocket known as the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS). Orion will fly on the agency's Artemis I mission - the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon that will ultimately lead to the exploration of Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux KSC-20200820-PH_FMX01_0073 Larger image



