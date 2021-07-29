Launch Abort System Integrated With Artemis 1 Orion

Teams with NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) and contractor Jacobs integrated the launch abort system (LAS) with the Orion spacecraft inside the Launch Abort System Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 23, 2021.

Ahead of the Artemis I lunar-bound mission, teams at NASA's Kennedy Space Center joined the launch abort tower to the Orion spacecraft on July 23. Working inside the spaceport's Launch Abort System Facility, engineers and technicians with Exploration Ground Systems and primary contractor, Jacobs, lifted the system above the spacecraft and coupled it with the crew module.

The launch abort system is designed to protect astronauts if a problem arises during launch by pulling the spacecraft away from a failing rocket. Although there will be no crew Artemis I, the launch abort system will collect flight data during the ascent to space and then jettison from the spacecraft.

Next, teams will install four ogives - the protective panels that shield the upper portion of the spacecraft during its entry into orbit. Once final checkouts are complete, Orion will be integrated with the Space Launch System rocket.

