Assembly Continues On The Artemis II Orion Spacecraft

Assembly on the Artemis II Orion spacecraft that will carry the first Artemis crew on its lunar-bound mission continues at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 5, 2021.

Located in the clean room inside the high bay of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, teams have been working on the closeout welding for the propulsion and Environmental Control and Life Support System. Once complete, the crew module will move out of the clean room and into its workstation to continue with subsystem installations. With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. Artemis II will be the first crewed flight test of NASA's Space Launch System and Orion, paving the way for human exploration to the Moon and Mars.

KSC-20211105-PH-KLS01_0022 Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett Larger image



