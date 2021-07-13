Artemis 1 Orion Headed For Launch Abort Integration

The Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission is transported from Kennedy Space Center's Multi-Payload Processing Facility to the Florida spaceport's Launch Abort System Facility on July 10, 2021.

Teams with Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs will integrate components of the launch abort system onto the spacecraft. Launching later this year, Artemis I will be a test of the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Isaac Watson KSC-20210710-PH-ILW01_0097 larger image

