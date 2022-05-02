Watching SpaceX Crew-4 Go Uphill To Orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station

Onboard were NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti onboard, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission is the fourth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Lindgren, Hines, Watkins, and Cristoforetti launched at 3:52 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission onboard the orbital outpost. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

NASA ID: NHQ202204270015

Date Created: 2022-04-27

Location: Kennedy Space Center

Photographer: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



