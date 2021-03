NASA astronauts Kate Rubins (lower left) and Victor Glover (upper right) are pictured during a spacewalk to install solar array modification kits on the International Space Station.

The maintenance work will support new, more powerful solar arrays that will be delivered on upcoming SpaceX Dragon cargo missions.

iss064e038304 (Feb. 28, 2021) - Larger image



