Upgraded SpaceX Cargo Dragon Approaches ISS

The upgraded SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle approaches the International Space Station as both vehicles were orbiting above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

Near the top right of the photograph is a portion of the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle docked to the forward port of the Harmony module. The Cargo Dragon would dock about an hour later to Harmony's space-facing port marking the first time two Dragon spaceships would be docked to the station at the same time.

iss064e010904 (Dec. 7, 2020)



