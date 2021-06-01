Uluru Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: Uluru in the morning, this sacred site is understandably revered when you see it like this from space. Awe-inspiring!

The sandstone rock is known for changing colour, and from space I agree a sunrise or sunset changes its tone, glowing in the different lighting. The shadows in this picture made it easier to spot and helps it stand out, but the huge sandstone structure that is almost 3 km across is hard to miss. Apparently Uluru continues underground for a large part, like an iceberg, and is a watering hole for wildlife.

Le site sacré d'Uluru - au cœur de l'Australie et de la culture multimillénaire des peuples aborigènes 😳 Il change de couleur selon la course du soleil 🔥

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



