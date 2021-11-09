Thomas Pesquet: Leaving The ISS: A Bittersweet Feeling

Thomas Pesquet: Bittersweet feeling to leave the International Space Station. When you think of it, it's a magical place flying in the sky that is incredibly difficult to get to, and it grants you superpowers like floating and seeing the entire world in just one glance.

If this is not what dreams are made of, you've never dreamt. I'm so thankful that people all around the world dreamt the Space Station, and then went out and worked so hard to build it, for everyone to benefit. Humankind at its finest. It gives me hope that humans can achieve anything, with good, positive intentions, when they really want to.

Sentiment doux-amer à l'idée de quitter l'ISS. Quand on y pense, c'est vraiment un lieu magique, presque impossible à atteindre et qui vous donne des super-pouvoirs comme voler, ou faire le tour du monde en 1h30... Ça ressemble quand même un peu à un rêve éveillé... Je suis extrêmement reconnaissant envers toutes les personnes qui ont rêvé la Station spatiale internationale il y a 20 ans, et qui ont travaillé si dur pour transformer ce rêve en réalité, pour le bénéfice de tous. Voir ce que l'être humain peut accomplir quand il y met toute sa volonté, au nom de valeurs positives, ça donne foi dans l'humanité.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

