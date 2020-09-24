They're Re-Painting The Immense Flag On The VAB

Painting of the U.S. flag continues on the 525-foot-tall Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASAâs Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 17, 2020.

HM2 and H.I.S. Painting of Titusville, Florida, are repainting the American Flag on the iconic building. The flag is 209 feet long by 110 feet wide. Each star is more than six feet in diameter, and each stripe is nine feet wide. Exploration Ground Systems is overseeing upgrades to the VAB to support the launch of the Space Launch System and Orion for Artemis missions. Under the Artemis program, NASA will send the first woman and next man to the Moon.



Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky KSC-20200917-PH-JBS01_0051 Larger image

