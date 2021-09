From front to back, Russia's Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module and the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module attached to the Zvezda module.

The International Space Station was orbiting 264 miles above eastern Europe in this night time photograph that also highlights the Earth's airglow and the Milky Way.

iss065e370839 (Sept. 10, 2021) - larger image



