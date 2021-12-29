The World Beneath Thomas Marshburn's Feet

This view from NASA spacewalker Thomas Marshburn's camera points toward his U.S. spacesuit legs, downward from the Canadarm2 robotic arm that he is attached to, and toward the International Space Station below him.

The station's prominent features include (from left) the Kibo laboratory module's external pallet, the truss structure, its radiators, and the orbiting lab's Russian segment.

iss066e085418 (Dec. 2, 2021) - Larger image



