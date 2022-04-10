The View From The ISS Cupola Of Night Below

Image of Earth at night captured by ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer through the seven-windowed Cupola of the International Space Station.

Matthias posted these images to his social media on 26 March 2022 with the caption: I can often tell where we're flying over during night passes by the shape and distribution of lights. Here we have London 🇬🇧, and I think that's The Hague 🇳🇱. But, pretty as it is, there is a darker side to all this light. Excessive use of artificial light can actually have serious environmental consequences for humans, wildlife, and climate. That's why I'm also looking forward to #EarthHour at 20:30 CET tonight. I'm going to try and spot the difference if I can. Will you switch off your lights? 💡🌍

Credit: NASA/ESA-M.Maurer

ID: iss066e098753

Larger image

